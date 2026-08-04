3 Catchy Songs From 1965 That Everyone Knew but Almost Nobody Listens to Anymore

Some seriously catchy songs dropped in 1965, and far too many of those earworm hits have been forgotten or totally missed by today’s modern listener. Let’s change that, shall we? Here are a few criminally catchy songs from 1965 that we need to talk about more!

“Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me” by Mel Carter for ‘Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me’

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This sonic soul-pop delight has one of the most unforgettable choruses of the mid-1960s. And yet, plenty of modern-day listeners did indeed forget about it. That’s a shame, because “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me” by Mel Carter is a real stunner.

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The original version of “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me” can be traced all the way back to 1952 with a traditional pop version by Karen Chandler. Carter’s version, though, is by far the most famous one. His version peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1965.

“Cara Mia” by Jay And The Americans from ‘Blockbusters’

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Hear this pop-rock classic once, and you’ll never forget that insane vocal climax. I really think this song doesn’t get as much love nowadays because the younger generation just never got a chance to hear it.

“Cara Mia” by Jay And The Americans was quite a hit for the band, peaking at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100. The song also topped the Canadian charts as well. It’s been remade countless times over the years, too.

“The Game Of Love” by Wayne Fontana And The Mindbenders from ‘The Game Of Love’

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It’s quite funny to me that out of all the British Invasion bands and songs that took over the airwaves in 1965, the ultimate catchy chorus can be found in a song by a band that few remember anymore. I really do think Wayne Fontana And The Mindbenders should have been bigger in the US with this song alone.

“The Game Of Love” by Wayne Fontana And The Mindbenders was a No. 2 hit on the UK Singles chart and a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 in the US. Like the other entries on this list, this song has been covered time and time again. A few notable versions were recorded by Ian “Tex Pistol” Morris (1987) and Sylvie Vartan (1965).

(Photo by MSI/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)