Think Megan Moroney Is Just the Queen of Sad Girl Country? These 4 Brilliant Lyrics Say Otherwise

Country pop diva Megan Moroney has always held her own when it comes to songs like “No Caller ID” and “Beautiful Things”. However, her lyricism is one thing that doesn’t get near enough props. Here are four lyrics from her discography that will make you not only love her more as an artist but also respect her as a songwriter.

“Wish I Didn’t”

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“It’s all sunshine and blue skies, but I can also make it rain.”

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If there’s one thing that Ms. Moroney excels at, it’s wordplay. In “Wish I Didn’t”, the country starlet throws out several clever lines while she warns her love interest via song that he’s going to regret it if he breaks her heart. In doing so, she proves that not only literally, but also lyrically, she’s not one to be messed with. Hell, she even says, “Some cold killers have guns, but I’ve got songs.” Can’t say she didn’t warn you!

“Mustang Or Me”

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“Who’s gonna break down first, this Mustang or me?”

Okay, I’ll admit it, this one’s kind of a tearjerker. Regardless, though, you have to admit that Moroney’s hook in this song from her 2023 Lucky album is pretty solid. In “Mustang Or Me”, Megan Moroney opens the chorus by singing about how she and an unidentified someone are both leaving Tennessee. That someone turns out to be her Mustang, in a sense personified. Another notable lyric is “Was it the leaking oil or the lonely on my face?” I don’t know how she thought of that, but comparing car oil to tears is nothing short of genius.

“Man On The Moon”

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“C’mon there’s gotta be a rocket somewhere taking off soon / I think it’s time we put another man on the moon.”

One thing Moroney is amazing at, if you haven’t noticed, is picking a theme to revolve a song around. She always crafts the perfect references to back up her hook. In particular, she does this extremely well with “Man On The Moon”, where she talks about a “cowboy” that needs “space”, who she wants “out of this world.”

“Hair Salon”

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“I pay for color but the drama’s free.”

This one is full of fun lines, which makes it easy to remember and sing along to every time. In “Hair Salon”, Megan Moroney paints this picture of a girl in a hair salon who finds out that her ex got engaged. In the process, the singer once again does what she does best: Moroney takes a concept and creates a whole universe around it.

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