3 Folk Lyrics From the 1970s That Hit Harder Now That Their Artists Have Aged

These three folk songs from the 1970s have lyrics that hit all the harder now that the artists who sang them have aged. These might’ve been written when the songwriters were young, but they didn’t feel fully realized until decades later. In return, these songs can help us make sense of the passing of time; just like they did for these artists.

[RELATED: 3 Folk Songs From the 1970s That Turn One Simple Phrase Into Pure Poetry]

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“The Circle Game” – Joni Mitchell

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Joni Mitchell delivered arguably the folk lyrics about aging with “The Circle Game”. Though other artists recorded versions of this song in the 1960s, Mitchell didn’t release her own version until 1970. Unsurprisingly, she added an innate understanding to her performance that made the lyrics really hit home.

“And the seasons they go round and round. / And the painted ponies go up and down / We’re captive on the carousel of time,” the lyrics read, telling a story of aging in a poetic way. This song was important in its day, but given Mitchell is of the older generation now, it hits even harder.

“Old Man” – Neil Young

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Neil Young closed the generational gap with “Old Man”. The lyrics in this 1970s folk song compare a young man’s life to someone much older than him, with Young singing, “Old man, look at my life / I’m a lot like you were.” Young lived up to his name when he recorded this song. Now, as an older artist, he finds himself on the other side of the equation.

“Love lost, such a cost / Give me things that don’t get lost / Like a coin that won’t get tossed / Rolling home to you,” the lyrics read. Young asks the older man for reassurance that life pans out. Now that he’s likely found out that for himself, this song feels all the more prudent.

“Souvenirs” — John Prine

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“Memories that can’t be boughten / Can’t be won at carnivals for free / Well, it took me years to get those souvenirs / And I don’t know how they slipped away from me,” John Prine sings in the lyrics to this stunning folk song about the things we earn in life. Prine has many songs about aging. Some were prescient tracks written by a young Prine, while others were present meditations on growing old.

This song is somewhere in between, given that Prine delivered a version when he was older too. “Souvenirs” is a reminder that life can’t be bought. There’s no way out but through, and along the way you’re bound to pick up some wins and losses.

Photo by Jim McCrary/Redferns