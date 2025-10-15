3 Classic Albums That Are Impossible To Hate (No Matter How Hard You Might Try)

There is very little that is objective about music. You can’t really pit one album against another and come out with a unanimous decision. There is usually at least one person who throws off the tally. Love and hatred of music, though never steadfast, are rampant. Opinions fly freely about work, muddying the consensus. However, there are a few albums that at least appear to be adored across the board. Though it might not be true for everyone, the three classic albums below are pretty hard to hate.

Videos by American Songwriter

Blue – Joni Mitchell

Of course, some aren’t Joni Mitchell fans. Not everyone enjoys a wordy folk ballad. However, Mitchell is one of those artists whose craft you respect, even if you don’t enjoy listening to her. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who completely discredits this legendary songstress.

While most of her albums are highly celebrated, Blue is considered her peak. Mitchell poured her soul into this project, laying bare her heartbreak. Playing off the titular color, this is Mitchell in a down period, but her sense of lyricism was undoubtedly up. This album is so rich that no one can really hate it. It may not be your cup of tea, but you can see why someone else would be enthralled by it.

Back In Black – AC/DC

Before making Back In Black, AC/DC lost their frontman, Bon Scott. On top of crushing morale, the band’s creative process was seriously hindered. Their comeback album could’ve been a colossal failure. Nevertheless, they managed to pull it off.

Working with Brian Johnson at the helm, AC/DC delivered an album that held their past work in one hand and a new future in the other. It’s just as raucous and guitar-heavy as their work with Scott, but it certainly wasn’t a rehash. This unlikely tale of success makes hating Back In Black a tall order. You have to respect their resilience.

What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

Though not everyone is a fan of politicized work, when it’s done as stunningly as Marvin Gaye‘s What’s Going On, it’s hard to ignore. Although Gaye took on some weighty topics on this record, he sings them intimately, bringing them down to a digestible size for a minute.

Gaye might be leading the anti-war effort here, but the songs feel personal in a way few artists could pull off. You have to give Gaye props for being a mouthpiece for his generation. What’s Going On was era-defining. It’s a piece of history. This makes it troublesome to have a subjective opinion on it.

Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images