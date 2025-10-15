Two Sons of Outlaw Country Royalty Tease Joining Forces on a Future Project

Just last year, Lukas Nelson decided to make a career shift when his band, Promise of the Real, split. Wanting to explore a career as a solo artist, he began working on his debut album. And back in June, he released American Romance. Excited about what he produced on the album, apparently, he received a great deal of help from Shooter Jennings. With both singers growing up surrounded by country music icons, Nelson hinted that the collaboration could extend into future albums.

Sitting down for an interview with Cleveland.com, Nelson recalled getting a handwritten letter from Jennings about working together. Although holding a career as a singer, Jennings appeared to find his home in the studio as a music producer. “When he reached out and said he wanted to be part of this — in a letter he wrote me — it all seemed like it couldn’t have been more perfect. I was really excited when he reached out, and, man, I feel like he did a great job of capturing exactly what we needed to.”

Getting the chance to see his talents on the album, Nelson promised, “Shooter is very much a producer; he loves producing his friends’ music, and people he believes in. I think that’s where he feels the most at home, in his production. So this is how Lukas and Shooter collaborate.”

Lukas Nelson Labels Shooter Jennings An Amazing Human Being, Friend, And Producer

Although teaming up for American Romance, the partnership between Nelson and Jennings started decades ago. With the two having famous country music fathers, they grew up together. “We grew up together. Shooter is just an amazing human being, an amazing friend. Shooter is also a brilliant producer; he’s produced some of my favorite works, so he’s really knowledgeable, especially with the type of music I love and I’m into.”

As for what the future holds, Nelson wasn’t opposed to the idea of them producing an album. “We have sung together; we might do an album together one time where we sing together.”

But before fans get excited about the idea, Nelson insisted, “I really think he loves his role as a producer most, and he’s damn good at it.”

(Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)