3 Classic Funk Songs From 1972 That Are Guaranteed To Make You Get Up and Dance

Not all funk is created equal. You might think any old funk tune will make you want to get up and dance, but I don’t think that’s true. Now, I’m not here to point out bad funk as I’d rather keep things positive. So instead, let’s travel back to 1972, where some of the best funk happened. The undeniable, pioneering funk that modern artists continue to incorporate into their own jams. Fair warning: These classic funk songs from 1972 will make you want to dance.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Superstition” by Stevie Wonder

By 1972, Stevie Wonder’s outsized talent was already on full display on his previous 13 Motown LPs. However, the dual releases of Music Of My Mind and Talking Book found Wonder taking creative control. He had successfully navigated Motown’s hit factory, and now he entered what became his classic period. Groundbreaking work that continues to define the worlds of funk, soul, and pop music. “Superstition”, with its iconic clavinet riff and heavy use of Moog synthesizers, still hits as hard more than half a century after its release.

“I’ll Take You There” by The Staple Singers

Have two chords ever felt so good? With the timeless sound of Muscle Shoals, Mavis Staples reveals a destination free from the world’s ills. Free from worry. This is funk gospel according to the Staples family, with a reggae bass line lifted from “Liquidator” by The Harry J. All Stars. The place Mavis describes could be anywhere, a church, a community, a home, or perhaps some supernatural joint in the heavens. Wherever she wants to take the listener, let’s hope the house band plays like this.

“Soul Island” by The Meters

Some tunes arrive with a title saying everything you need it to say. The island vibe of The Meters’ classic blends funk and reggae with a groove deep enough to move anyone in beach clothes to raise their fruity cocktails and join the second line dance. In a terse three minutes, the New Orleans band repeats only the title, two words to give the beach party its mantra. If there were such a thing as an island of soul, this could be its theme song. As you enter the island, this is the track you hear. Because if you arrive on this island and you’re not going to dance, then I’m afraid we’re going to have to ask you to leave.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images