3 Classic Rock Albums That Are Basically the Musical Versions of Pumpkin Spice Lattes

October is around the corner. Fall is basically here, and everything associated with autumn is hitting the shelves and radio stations. From Halloween decorations to pumpkin spice lattes, the chilly season is upon us. What better way to celebrate fall as an audiophile than with a few classic rock albums that just feel like autumn? Here are my top picks. Maybe you’ve got a few in your mind that suit the season. If so, I’d love to hear about them in the comments!

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?’ by The Cranberries (1993)

I do love some early 90s folk-pop goodness. This hit album from The Cranberries is perfect for fall, and not just because of the band’s name. Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? features glittering hits like “Linger” and “Dreams”, with an underlying Celtic and ethereal vibe that just suits the cold weather. It’s not an intense album, nor is it a chore to get through. It’s the kind of album you put on in the background while you decorate your house for Halloween.

‘So Tonight That I Might See’ by Mazzy Star (1993)

Another gorgeous album from the early 90s, Mazzy Star’s 1993 effort So Tonight That I Might See is the perfect album for fall if you’re a fan of dream pop. That dreamy atmosphere, Hope Sandoval’s magic lyrics, the soothing energy of each and every track… You really can’t beat this release if you’re looking for a chill album to listen to during autumn. “Fade Into You” and “Into Dust” might be the most well-known songs from this record, but the entire album from start to finish is essential listening.

‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac (1977)

This is, by far, above all else, my absolute favorite album to listen to during fall. Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours is one of the finest classic rock albums of the 1970s, if not of all time. Stevie Nicks’ songwriting and aesthetics are quite witchy, making this album a go-to for the season. But the overall effort of Rumours is really the sum of its parts. The contributions from each member of the band make it a delicious listen from start to finish, and the whole of this record just sounds like the seasons changing.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images