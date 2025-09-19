4 Rock Songs From 1978 That Could Teach Musicians a Thing or Two Today

In the mood for some amazing rock songs from the year 1978? Maybe you’re an aspiring musician who needs a bit of encouragement and inspiration? These four tunes are super-memorable works from 1978 that could teach musicians a thing or two in the 2020s.

“Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’” by Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks

This is a bit of an odd entry. “Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’” by Kenny Loggins is technically a duet between Loggins and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, but she was not credited on the actual single. So, this gem from 1978 would technically be Loggins’ very first major hit as a solo artist. Technicalities and credits aside, this is a gorgeous soft rock duet with impeccable songwriting that any aspiring musician should study.

“Life’s Been Good” by Joe Walsh

Joe Walsh is an incredible songwriter, both as a solo artist and as a member of Eagles. “Life’s Been Good” is one of Walsh’s many solo efforts, and it was quite a big hit at the time, peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This hard rock song is a lesson in energy, despite being more of a mid-tempo tune with a reggae vibe. Walsh’s use of synths was also genius.

“Don’t Look Back” by Boston

Boston’s whole career is a lesson worth learning for aspiring musicians. The band itself would have never come to be if Tom Scholz hadn’t scored an audition with a major label, despite not actually having a band together. With a focused mind and a fearlessness in the face of just going for it, Boston came to be in a short amount of time, and we got to enjoy the song “Don’t Look Back”, among many others. This particular tune from 1978 is such a delight from start to finish.

“Deacon Blues” by Steely Dan

Realistically, any Steely Dan song could be a masterclass in songwriting, instrumentation, and artistic perfectionism. I think “Deacon Blues” is one of the finest rock songs to come out of 1978, so I included this jazz-rock classic on this list. “Deacon Blues” was a Top 40 hit for the group and is an anthem for “the nerds and losers” of the world, according to Donald Fagen.

