3 Classic Rock Albums That Hit No. 1 in the Early 1970s

If you were walking down the sidewalk in the 1970s, chances are you passed a famous rock musician. They were everywhere! Seemingly, each week, there was a new classic rock star popping up with some new incredible album. And that record would invariably top the charts soon enough. Indeed, when thinking about the best rock albums of the era, your head starts spinning.

Nevertheless! Below, we wanted to dive into three classic rock records from the early part of the decade and highlight both their artistry and the fact that they hit No. 1 at a time when there was so much incredible, intense competition. These are three classic rock albums that hit No. 1 in the early 70s.

‘Pearl’ by Janis Joplin (1971)

Released posthumously after singer Janis Joplin tragically died of a drug overdose at just 27 years old, Pearl displayed the incredible vocalist’s timeless talent. It also set the world ablaze with forever songs, like the signature tune, “Me and Bobby McGee”. Joplin, who died on October 4, 1970, remains one of those iconic performers, like Jimi Hendrix or Kurt Cobain, who passed away way too early. Yet we still remember them as if their peaks were just yesterday. If this LP came out today for the first time, it might just hit No. 1 again.

‘Sticky Fingers’ by The Rolling Stones (1971)

Though this album was recorded in 1969, it was released two years later in 1971. And what an album! Not only did the cover raise a bunch of eyebrows, but the track list includes “Brown Sugar”, “Wild Horses”, “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”, and many more indelible offerings. If there was ever an album where The Rolling Stones planted their flag and said “we’re No. 1 in town,” this was it.

‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ by Pink Floyd (1973)

If you could only take one album to a desert island to listen to for the rest of your life, what would it be? For many, it would be The Dark Side Of The Moon, the 1973 offering by the psychedelic classic rock band Pink Floyd. What a masterpiece! With pulsing, powerful, and vivid songs, the album is like a tornado of melodies and rhythms. If you get caught up in it, you may never get out. But that’s a good thing! And it’s one reason why the album hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 upon its release.

