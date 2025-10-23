The Neil Diamond Song First Released by the 1960s Folk Group The Highwaymen, Not the Country Outlaws

In 1958, the Highwaymen formed by a group of freshmen at Wesleyan University, led by singer Dave Fisher, along with Bob Burnett, Chan Daniels, Steve Trott, and Steve Butts, to the Highwaymen. By the early ’60s, the folk quintet already had an early hit with “Michael,” based on “Michael, Row the Boat Ashore,” an African-American work song from the 19th century, which went to No. 1 on the pop and easy listening charts, and with their 1962 rendition of Lead Belly’s “Cotton Fields.”
By 1964, the original lineup stopped performing and went their separate ways professionally, but continued releasing singles, including “My Foolish Pride” in 1966.
“Flame”
On the B-side was a cover of a song written by Neil Diamond. At the time, Diamond was working as a professional songwriter at the Brill Building in New York City, and “Flame” was one song he wrote about a dangerous woman, who should be avoided at all costs.
They call her Flame
For obvious reasons
And I’ll admit that’s its frightnin’
Whenever her lightning flashes
Only ashes remain
Don’t get too close
My friends all warned me
And maybe I should of learned
By the boys who were burned by the fire
When they played with Flame
After all, I told myself
She’s a girl of flesh and blood
And I’m a man
Yeah, who’s been around
So I got dressed like royalty
And was off for all to see
The King of Fools
Just waiting to be crowned
You know the rest
It’s an old, old story
I’ve got a new kind of heartburn
And friend, if you’re smart
Learn my lesson
Don’t go messin’ with Flame
Diamond only recorded a demo of the song in 1964, later released on his 1996 box set In My Lifetime, but the Highwaymen were the first to release it two years later. In 1968, John Davidson also recorded and released a version of “Flame,” but Diamond never rerecorded the song.
The Highwaymen Sue the Country Outlaw Supergroup
In 1990, the Highwaymen sued the country supergroup the Highwaymen, featuring Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson, over their use of the band’s name. Their band name wasn’t inspired by the early folk group but by the 1977 Jimmy Webb ballad, “The Highwayman,” which they had recorded.
The lawsuit was later dropped, and the outlaw Highwaymen were cleared to use the name. Both groups also performed together at the Universal Amphitheater in Hollywood, California.
Following the death of the Highwaymen guitarists Dave Fisher in 2010 and Bob Burnett a year later, the group retired from performing after 52 years.
Photo: Neil Diamond in a New York City hotel room circa 1966. (Photo: Roz Kelly/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
