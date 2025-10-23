The Neil Diamond Song First Released by the 1960s Folk Group The Highwaymen, Not the Country Outlaws

In 1958, the Highwaymen formed by a group of freshmen at Wesleyan University, led by singer Dave Fisher, along with Bob Burnett, Chan Daniels, Steve Trott, and Steve Butts, to the Highwaymen. By the early ’60s, the folk quintet already had an early hit with “Michael,” based on “Michael, Row the Boat Ashore,” an African-American work song from the 19th century, which went to No. 1 on the pop and easy listening charts, and with their 1962 rendition of Lead Belly’s “Cotton Fields.”



By 1964, the original lineup stopped performing and went their separate ways professionally, but continued releasing singles, including “My Foolish Pride” in 1966.

“Flame”

On the B-side was a cover of a song written by Neil Diamond. At the time, Diamond was working as a professional songwriter at the Brill Building in New York City, and “Flame” was one song he wrote about a dangerous woman, who should be avoided at all costs.

They call her Flame

For obvious reasons

And I’ll admit that’s its frightnin’

Whenever her lightning flashes

Only ashes remain



Don’t get too close

My friends all warned me

And maybe I should of learned

By the boys who were burned by the fire

When they played with Flame

After all, I told myself

She’s a girl of flesh and blood

And I’m a man

Yeah, who’s been around

So I got dressed like royalty

And was off for all to see

The King of Fools

Just waiting to be crowned



You know the rest

It’s an old, old story

I’ve got a new kind of heartburn

And friend, if you’re smart

Learn my lesson

Don’t go messin’ with Flame



Diamond only recorded a demo of the song in 1964, later released on his 1996 box set In My Lifetime, but the Highwaymen were the first to release it two years later. In 1968, John Davidson also recorded and released a version of “Flame,” but Diamond never rerecorded the song.

The Highwaymen Sue the Country Outlaw Supergroup

In 1990, the Highwaymen sued the country supergroup the Highwaymen, featuring Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson, over their use of the band’s name. Their band name wasn’t inspired by the early folk group but by the 1977 Jimmy Webb ballad, “The Highwayman,” which they had recorded.



The lawsuit was later dropped, and the outlaw Highwaymen were cleared to use the name. Both groups also performed together at the Universal Amphitheater in Hollywood, California.



Following the death of the Highwaymen guitarists Dave Fisher in 2010 and Bob Burnett a year later, the group retired from performing after 52 years.

Photo: Neil Diamond in a New York City hotel room circa 1966. (Photo: Roz Kelly/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)