3 Modern Pop Stars Who Write Songs Like 1970s Icons

The 70s were a highly influential era of music. Bands and artists from this time period were unlike any other. This era had a diverse sound that made it an entry point for almost any artist. Many musicians today pull inspiration from the 70s, including the three below. These artists have shaped their sound around those that came before them, marrying the past and the present in exciting ways. These pop stars of today might be throwing things back to the 70s, but they have endless appeal in modern times as well.

Videos by American Songwriter

Haim

Haim was once praised by Stevie Nicks. The rock legend once said that all three Haim sisters, “could certainly have been in Fleetwood Mac.” This is high praise from a 70s giant, passing the torch to the next generation of rock mavens with a pop lean.

Haim’s most recent music lives more in a 90s tradition than a 70s one, but their early years saw them dust off classic rock-style guitar riffs and pounding drums befitting an arena rock group. Though Haim has key differences that make them more than just nostalgia farmers, their sound is certainly steeped in a rich listening history of 70s rock.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has long had an affinity for classic rock. Though he didn’t get to showcase those listening habits much in his One Direction years, his solo career has proven to be the proper breeding ground for his throwback inspirations.

Like Haim, Styles’ music has evolved over time to be less 70s-inspired. But there will always be little nods to that era in his sound. When we look at his first album, we find his retro-inspired sound undiluted, showcasing what Styles could do if he were to go full-blown nostalgia act.

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges’s music is less rock and more soul, but it’s connected to Haim and Styles in that he borrows heavily from 70s sounds. His music is rife with smooth, throwback vibes that complement his timeless vocals.

Bridges has always been emblematic of a time gone by. But his unique presence helps him bring his older inspirations into the modern era. He’s the perfect mix of where soul music has been and where it’s going. No artist shoulders a pastiche better than Bridges. It might be a reference to someone else, but Bridges makes his music sound completely original.

(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)