3 Classic Rock Bands Featuring Brothers That Will Live Forever

It’s not hard to imagine a group of young brothers sitting around the house and wondering if they could form a band. Some head out to the garage with some old hand-me-down instruments, plug in, and decide to write some songs and play what comes to their heart.

Here below, we wanted to explore three such offerings. A trio of famous classic rock bands that are comprised of brothers. Three bands that show just how family can create the best groups. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands featuring brothers that will live forever.

The Jackson 5

Born in Gary, Indiana, The Jackson 5 were a collection of five brothers—Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and young Michael. Managed by their father Joe, the group rose to fame thanks to their 1969 debut LP Diana Ross Presents The Jackson 5, which featured the hit “I Want You Back.” Incredibly, the group’s success rested on the shoulders of young Michael, who was just 11 years old when The Jackson 5 released its debut. With a powerful voice, Michael was charming and beyond his years. And the brotherly group led to the beginning of careers of others in the family, including Janet and Randy.

The Kinks

The London-born group was part of the original musical wave known as The British Invasion. Featuring brothers Dave and Ray Davies, The Kinks released songs like “You Really Got Me” and “Lola.” But because of some bad behavior when they first toured the United States, the group was banned from touring the States at the height of their career and as a result, didn’t enjoy quite the career that, say, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones or The Who had. But those who know really know how good the group is thanks to guitarist Dave and singer Ray.

Bee Gees

Comprised of three brothers—Robin, Barry and Maurice Gibb—the Bee Gees enjoyed several lives in music. First they were a folk group, then a rock group, and then they became a disco sensation. It was that latter life they are most remembered for thanks largely to their work on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. With bright falsetto voices, the trio of brothers were at the top of pop culture thanks to songs like “Stayin’ Alive.” And for those who want to dive deep into the group, check out the recent 2020 HBO documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images