3 Classic Rock Bands From the 1980s Known by Just a Single Name

It’s important not to waste time. When you have the ability to take the stage in front of thousands of people and play songs that melt their brains in the best of ways, it’s important not to take up more time than you need during the introductions.

Videos by American Songwriter

If your songs can speak for themselves, it can be a good move to keep your band name brief! That’s just what these groups here below decided. These are three classic rock bands from the 1980s known by a single name.

Rush

The Toronto-born classic rock band Rush can turn the volume knobs on your heart from 0 to 11 in about a nanosecond. For more information on this scientific fact, please listen to “Tom Sawyer” from Rush’s 1981 LP, Moving Pictures. With a beat by Neil Peart that chills your spine and vocals from Geddy Lee that alight your senses, the track about rebellion is enough to fit your spirit with armor as you go out into the day, ready for whatever the gods have in store. Indeed, the name Rush is apt. They give you a great one.

Journey

Founded in the Bay Area in the 1970s, Journey’s popularity crested in the 1980s. Well, in some ways that’s true. In another way, Journey is timeless. For evidence, just check out the band’s 1981 track, “Don’t Stop Believin’”, which you could put on this minute and see the room around you light up in backup singers and sonic joy. Like the name implies, Journey has a knack for giant, sweeping, swelling sounds. Part futuristic and part your soul incarnate, we guarantee you’ll hear them at the next party you attend!

Metallica

The Los Angeles-born heavy metal band Metallica released their debut album in 1983, Kill ‘Em All. From there, the group defined, redefined, and then re-redefined what their genre could sound like. Even today, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, and company continue to tour and impress fans. But back in the 1980s, Metallica released four albums, including the classic …And Justice For All in 1988. Amazingly, the band’s career in the 1990s somehow even outdid their success in the 1980s. All thanks, in part, to their signature one-word moniker.

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns