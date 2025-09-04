3 Classic Rock Bands That Are Famous for Their Drummers

When you close your eyes and think about classic rock bands, what comes to mind? We guess that you see some long-haired singer belting out lyrics back to back with a whirling dervish guitarist. Were we right? Don’t lie to us, we can tell… Of course, classic rock is famous for its frontmen and its six-string aficionados. They’re always front and center.

But it takes more than those two to make a classic rock band (usually). Along with singers and guitarists, there are others up there on that stage wailing. And here today we wanted to focus on one section of them—the drummers. Those players behind the kit who keep the beat going. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands known for their drummers.

Led Zeppelin

While Led Zeppelin is also very much known for its lead singer and lead guitarist—indeed, in many ways, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page are the Platonic Ideal of each other. The group was also known for its rhythm section, which included the loud, pounding drummer John Bonham. Sadly, Bonham passed away young in 1980, and with his loss, Led Zeppelin was no more. Still, the band today is remembered fondly for Bonham, who might just be the most influential kit player ever.

The Beatles

Note for note, lyric for lyric, the Beatles are probably the greatest rock band of all time. But while they were famous for their songs, they were also supremely well known for each of the group members’ personalities. One of those seemingly larger-than-life personalities was the band’s drummer—a fellow named Ringo Starr. What a name! Not only that, but more than occasionally, Starr would come from behind the kit and sing a few songs, including his beloved, cartoonish offering, “Octopus’s Garden”. The pocket-perfect player is one of the reasons the Beatles are so ubiquitous.

The Who

While the two drummers above are special in rock history, the wildest might just have been the Who’s Keith Moon. It’s like his body was experiencing an extreme earthquake every time his band played on stage. Moon was a power station all to himself. Sadly, like Bonham, the bonfire flamed out too soon, and Moon died young, well before he should have, due to drug complications. But while he was alive, he and his band thrived. Thanks to Moon, The Who’s reputation grew wider and wider.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images