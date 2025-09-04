5 Progressive Rock Bands That Enjoyed 80s Pop Success

We think of prog rock as a genre that dominated in the 70s and disappeared into the ether afterward. Not entirely true. Some progressive rock acts not only sustained in the 70s but also found ways to thrive. These five acts all did some damage in the 80s as unlikely pop stars. Let’s look back at how they pulled it off.

Asia

Maybe we’re cheating right off the bat, since this unit didn’t form until 1981. But you must consider the sum of their parts. Lead singer/bassist performed for several prog-based outfits in the 70s, most notably King Crimson. Guitarist Steve Howe plied his trade for Yes for a long while, while keyboardist Geoff Downes had enjoyed a cup of tea with that same band. Carl Palmer had drummed for Emerson, Lake & Palmer. As Asia, they trimmed their song structures down and pumped the hooks up. And they soared with big hits like “Heat Of The Moment” and “Only Time Will Tell”.

Yes

Interesting story here. Yes, who never kept a set lineup for too long, recorded one album with Buggles members Trevor Horn and Geoff Downes. Townes moved on to Asia, while Horn stuck around as the producer for the 1983 Yes album 90125. That record also welcomed a brand-new guitarist in Trevor Rabin. Rabin brought in songwriting material, including a track with a churning groove that carved out a new angle for the longstanding band. Lead singer Jon Anderson then returned to the fold. He provided the lyrics to “Owner Of A Lonely Heart”, a shocking No. 1 hit that propelled the band to a surge of 80s popularity.

The Moody Blues

The Moody Blues occupied a unique niche within the progressive rock world as forefathers of the orchestral branch of the genre. Albums like Days Of Future Passed achieved an impressive fusion of styles. As the 80s dawned, they were scuffling to find their way forward as music rapidly changed. Luckily, they fell back on their tried-and-true songwriting skills to break them out of their rut. Lead singer Justin Hayward came through with a nostalgic tale about young love remembered years down the line. “Your Wildest Dreams”, released in 1986, not only charmed their longtime fans but also brought them rocketing into the MTV age and back to the Top 10.

Rush

We welcome you to the power trio division of the prog rock atmosphere. These Canadian legends were already selling albums in droves by the time the 80s arrived. Rock radio embraced them, but earning a Top 40 pop hit was another matter. You might have thought that it was a classic like “Limelight”, “Tom Sawyer”, or “Closer To The Heart” that broke down the dam. Instead, Rush got it done with the 1982 character study “New World Man”. Interestingly, they only included it on their album Signals because they still had a little bit of time to fill on one side of the LP.

Genesis

Yes, there was a time when Genesis, those ultimate 80s hitmakers, delivered progressive rock in its purest form. When Peter Gabriel ruled the roost, the British rockers focused on heady albums like The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway that were built on wild instrumental excursions. Once Gabriel skedaddled, Genesis started to follow a mainstream muse. The fact that Phil Collins scored immediate solo success not long after he took over as the band’s singer also raised their profile. By the end of the decade, these guys, once obscure cult favorites, transformed, thanks to songs like “Invisible Touch”, into ubiquitous superstars.

Photo by Patti Ouderkirk/WireImage