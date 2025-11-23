3 Classic Rock Bands That Hit No. 1 in 1986

While pop music was rising up the ranks in the 1980s—each year, the sticky songs gained more and more momentum thanks to artists like Madonna and Michael Jackson—there were still a plethora of classic rock bands making waves in the middle of the decade. And some of those rockin’ groups even earned No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 for their efforts.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to explore three classic rock bands from the era that garnered No. 1 songs on the Hot 100. While the glory days of classic rock were in the rear-view mirror, at least to some degree, these three outfits still hit the top spot on the Hot 100 in the middle of the decade in 1986.

“You Give Love A Bad Name” by Bon Jovi from ‘Slippery When Wet’ (1986)

Bon Jovi had a perfect formula. Mix a lot of passion with over-the-top rock songs, add a little sex appeal, and make it all as catchy as possible. The result in 1986 was the band’s hit single, “You Give Love A Bad Name”, a song that’s supremely fun to sing at the top of your lungs while driving down the highway. When the chorus comes in, we’re all shot through the heart. We all play our parts. And yet the world keeps giving love a bad name! What a time to be alive!

“Kiss” by Prince from ‘Parade’ (1986)

While Prince is known first and foremost for his 1984 album Purple Rain, his best song and indeed his most compelling might just be the pop-rock crossover “Kiss” from his 1986 LP, Parade. With funky, bright guitars, a sticky falsetto voice, and lyrics about the most sensual of acts—a kiss—Prince struck gold with this composition. Not only that, but he undercut all the typical stereotypes of the most desired people. Prince doesn’t need anything from you but your two lips.

“Walk Like An Egyptian” by The Bangles from ‘Different Light’ (1986)

The Bangles played hits. The group just knew how to connect with fans and get them excited. They were a rock band, but they also had that commercial appeal—their choruses were things you remembered, committed to memory without even trying. And this song is evidence of that, to be sure. In the 80s, everyone was talking about walking like an Egyptian thanks to the rock group. And while the phrase might not be PC today, the song on a musical level was certainly appealing back then!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images