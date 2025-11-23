Is There a New Episode of ‘The Road’ Tonight (November 23, 2025)?

Last Sunday, The Road brought contestants Adam Sanders, Billie Jo Jones, Briana Adams, Britnee Kellogg, and Channing Wilson to the stage. Giving them a chance to open for Keith Urban at the Oklahoma Ranch in Oklahoma City, the singers definitely felt the pressure. And with the season finale quickly approaching, every performance could be their last. With the weekend coming to an end, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and where to watch.

Although the work week starts tomorrow, tonight – it’s all about The Road. That’s right, there is a new episode of the singing competition kicking off on CBS at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. For those not able to watch the show live, new episodes are available to stream the following day on Paramount+.

Looking back at the last episode, Channing Wilson once again found himself at the top thanks to his memorable cover of Hank Williams Jr.’s “Weatherman.” Moving him on to the next round, the singer gained a great deal of support from fans. “He’s like a cross between Chris Stapleton and Alabama!” Another comment read, “A voice that will stop you in your tracks to say, ‘Wow. Who is THAT guy?” A seasoned pro…”

Where ‘The Road’ Is Heading Next

While on top, both Billie Jo Jones and Briana Adams found themselves up for elimination. And with $250,000 and a slot at Stagecoach up for grabs, Blake Shelton had the difficult task of announcing the person going home. “There’s no explaining it. There’s no rhyme or reason. It just is what it is. Tonight, the bottom two are Billie Jo and Briana. I’ve got to say again, you both sounded really incredible.”

Giving one last bit of praise, Shelton revealed, “For us, from the connection that was had here tonight on stage, Billie Jo is the one we are going to move forward to next week.”

With Adams heading home, she thanked Shelton, Gretchen Wilson, and Keith Urban for the chance. “Thank you so much for this opportunity. I got to come here and be unapologetically myself.”

Moving on to the next venue, Urban will take the contestants to Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Don’t miss a new episode of The Road, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

(Photo by Connie Chornuk/CBS via Getty Images)