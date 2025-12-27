On This Day in 1989, Ronnie Milsap Was at No. 1 With His 40th and Final No. 1 Hit—a Song That Initially Raised Red Flags for One of the Songwriters

Some of the most successful country artists of all time include George Strait, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, and Ronnie Milsap. Ronnie Milsap’s country music career is certainly one of the most prolific of all time, and his plethora of No. 1 hits is just one reason why. After 1974, Ronnie Milsap went on to become country music royalty, and on this day, December 26, 1989, he solidified his throne when his 40th and final No. 1 hit sat at the top.

Videos by American Songwriter

In 1974, Ronnie Milsap scored his first-ever No. 1 hit with “Pure Love”. Released that year, “Pure Love” was featured on Milsap’s third album of the same name. It was “Pure Love” and its accompanying album that kick-started Milsap’s career as a major force in the country music industry.

As we previously mentioned, Milsap had one of the most illustrious careers in country music history. Starting with his first No. 1 hit in 1974, the blind country musician would go on to score 39 more in the next 15 years. The only country musicians and acts with more than 40 No. 1 hits on Billboard charts include George Strait, Conway Twitty, Tim McGraw, Alabama, and Merle Haggard. Needless to say, Ronnie Milsap is up there with the best of them.

Written by Curtis Wright and Doug Millett in 1989, the former was originally uninterested in penning the song. Eventually, Wright came around to the idea, but was still concerned the hook was too similar to Earl Thomas Conley’s “What She Is (Is a Woman in Love)” and that the overall track didn’t mesh with Milsap’s style.

The Day Ronnie Milsap Scored His Final No. 1 Country Hit

On this day, December 26, 1989, “A Woman In Love” was No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart. The single peaked at No. 1 on December 23 following its release in September of that year. In addition to peaking on the Billboard country chart, the album, Stranger Things Have Happened, landed at No. 20 on Billboard‘s Top Country albums chart in 1990.

Following the success of the single and the album, Ronnie Milsap would never garner a No. 1 hit again. Though it’s not as if Milsap stopped trying, as he continued to release music all throughout the 1990s and so on. As a matter of fact, Milsap only retired from the road two years ago after his final show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Even though Milsap never again had a No. 1 hit, he still had one of the greatest country music careers of all time, and there is seemingly nothing that can or will ever change that. Of the 40 No. 1 hits by Milsap, we advise you to refresh yourself on “Smoky Mountain Rain”, “No Gettin’ Over Me”, and “It Was Almost Like A Song”.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images