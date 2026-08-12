3 Classic Rock Deep Cuts From 1975 That Deserved To Become Stadium Anthems

Some classic rock deep cuts from 1975 were so good that they should have become stadium anthems. In the case of the following three songs, that never happened for various reasons. I’m still bummed out about it, because each of these tunes sounded amazing live and deserved the stadium anthem treatment. Let’s take a look at a few classic rock deep cuts from 1975 that deserved better, shall we?

“Death On Two Legs” by Queen from ‘A Night At The Opera’

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“Death on two legs / You’re tearing me apart / Death on two legs / You never had a heart of your own.”

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Considering this song is the B-side to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the quintessential rock anthem of the 1970s, I’m not surprised that “Death On Two Legs” slipped through the cracks. Still… it’s a terrific hard rock song with heavy metal elements, one that I wish got more love back in the day.

“Shooting Star” by Bad Company from ‘Straight Shooter’

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“Johnny was a schoolboy when he heard his first Beatles song / ‘Love Me Do’ I think it was, and from there, it didn’t take him long / Got himself a guitar, used to play every night / Now he’s in a rock ‘n’ roll outfit and everything’s all right.”

This blues rock jam from Bad Company is one of the band’s finest ballads and one of Paul Rogers’ greatest career vocal performances, in my opinion. That big chorus, those killer guitar peaks… “Shooting Star” is a song for the ages, and I’m surprised that it wasn’t that big of a hit in 1975. That’s because the band, for some crazy reason, decided not to release it as a single. What a travesty! Thankfully, in recent years, “Shooting Star” has gotten some love on classic rock radio.

“Fool For The City” by Foghat from ‘Fool For The City’

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“Goin’ to the city, got you on my mind / Country sure is pretty, I’ll leave it all behind / This is my decision, I’m comin’ home to stay this time.”

Foghat is still way too underrated in the context of 1970s rock music. Likewise, the title track of Fool For The City is similarly underrated. This entry on our list of classic rock deep cuts from 1975 gets majorly overshadowed by “Slow Ride”. Which, honestly, I understand. That song’s incredible. But “Fool For The City” is a boogie rock jam that was perfect for high-energy live performances. It deserves to be a stadium anthem classic, darn it!

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