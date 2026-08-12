3 Rock Songs From the 1990s That Should Be Studied in Songwriting Classes

These three rock songs from the 1990s should be studied in songwriting classes. They all have merits that stand the test of time and are endlessly influential to fellow rockers. Revisit these tracks to be reminded of why they are still considered classics today.

[RELATED: 3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s That Are as Visual as Any Painting]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Losing My Religion” – R.E.M.

Play video

“That’s me in the corner / That’s me in the spotlight, losing my religion / Trying to keep up with you / And I don’t know if I can do it / Oh no, I’ve said too much / I haven’t said enough,” the lyrics to R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion” read. This 1990s rock song’s vulnerability and hidden meaning need to be on the syllabus for a songwriting class.

On the surface, this song is about a crisis of faith. In the subtext, it’s about obsession and heartache. This is the kind of song that works on multiple levels, inviting endless replays. Any burgeoning songwriter could take notes from this 1990s masterpiece.

“Fake Plastic Trees” – Radiohead

Play video

Radiohead has one of the most enviable songwriting catalogs from the 1990s. “Fake Plastic Trees” is just one of the stunners they delivered in that era, but it’s unarguably one of the best. “Her green plastic watering can / For a fake Chinese rubber plant / In the fake plastic earth,” the opening lyrics read. Decades later, this song still feels like a powerhouse ballad with something modern songwriters could learn from.

Quiet intimacy isn’t something every band can pull off. Many rockers prefer bold and brash songwriting that’s in the listener’s face. Radiohead is one of the 1990s rock staples that wasn’t afraid to keep things introspective and airy. Modern bands could do well to take notes from Radiohead’s example.

“Under The Bridge” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Play video

Red Hot Chili Peppers have one of the most unique songwriting styles in contemporary rock history. There’s plenty to learn from this West Coast rock outfit, particularly with “Under The Bridge”.

“I don’t ever wanna feel like I did that day / Take me to the place I love, take me all the way / I don’t ever wanna feel like I did that day / Take me to the place I love, take me all the way,” the lyrics in the chorus read. This song is anthemic without relying on convention. If songwriters want to think outside of the box, this song is a good reference point.

(Photo by BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images)