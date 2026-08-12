4 Songs From 1961 That Still Make Me Smile Today

It’s nearly impossible not to smile while listening to the music of the 1960s. The entire decade is full of feel-good songs, including these four. All out in 1961, they are so good, I still smile when I listen to them today.

“Let’s Twist Again” by Chubby Checker

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The follow-up to Chubby Checker’s iconic 1960 hit, “The Twist”, Checker returned again in 1961 with “Let’s Twist Again”. The uptempo tune was written by Kal Mann and Dave Appell.

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“Let’s Twist Again” says, “Come on let’s twist again / Like we did last summer! / Yeah, let’s twist again / Like we did last year!“

One year after the release of “Let’s Twist Again”, Checker’s “The Twist” was released as a single a second time, becoming a No. 1 hit again for the singer.

“Runaround Sue” by Dion

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Dion wrote “Runaround Sue” with Ernie Maresca. The song, Dion’s first No. 1 single as a solo artist, is the title track of his debut solo album.

The infectious melody makes this song an instant mood booster, even though it’s actually not a happy song. “Runaround Sue” says, “Yeah, I should have known it from the very start / This girl would leave me with a broken heart / Now listen people what I’m telling you / A-keep away from-a Runaround Sue, yeah.”

“I Love How You Love Me” by The Paris Sisters

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“I Love How You Love Me” is The Paris Sisters’ first and only No. 1 single. The song, which does not appear on an album, was written by Barry Mann and Larry Kolber,

The romantic song says, “I love the way your touch / Is always heavenly / But darlin’ most of all / I love how you love me.”

In 1968, Bobby Vinton had a Top 10 single with this song.

“At Last” by Etta James

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Etta James’ first platinum-selling single, and her most notable song, “At Last” was released in 1961. It was written by Mack Gordon and Harry Warren. The song appears on At Last!, her debut album. That record also includes “All I Could Do Was Cry”, another big hit for James.

The sweet song says, “At last / My love has come along / My lonely days are over / And life is like a song.”

Before James recorded “At Last”, it was a hit for Glenn Miller and His Orchestra in 1942. After James had a hit with “At Last”, numerous other artists recorded “At Last”, including Celine Dion and Beyoncé.

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