Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill Set to Deliver Heartbreaking Emmy Tribute

Already releasing the list of nominations, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards looked to celebrate shows like The Studio, Severance, and The Pitt. Those are just a few of the shows that gained recognition from the Emmy Awards. But while a night of celebration, the Emmy Awards also wanted to honor those stars who sadly passed away over the last year. Not wanting to forget their contributions to the entertainment industry, the producers decided to call on Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill to offer a heartfelt performance.

Bringing a touch of country music to the Emmy Awards, Wilson prepared to take the stage with Gill to help remember those who were lost. And although the country singer had a slew of hit songs, she will perform a classic from Gill. Set to air on Sunday, September 14th, Wilson and Gill will team up for a touching performance of “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” Already a classic song from Gill, it has become a pillar for those looking to gain comfort from the grieving process.

When And Where To Watch Lainey Wilson And Vince Gill Perform

Although first released three decades ago, the song continues to help fans remember their loved ones. Just looking at a few of the comments, they included, “This song hurts my heart. I had it played at my husbands funeral in August 2022. We were married 37 years and developed lung cancer in feburary of 2022. He fought hard to stay with me, but he Lord took him home. He is no longer in pain, but i miss him every day.” Another person added, “My Auntie went to be with Jesus today after battling cancer for over a decade and this song is great one for our broken hearts. Thank you, Vince Gill!”

While Wilson is no stranger to the stage, performing “Go Rest High on That Mountain” will showcase an entirely different side to the singer. With the performance centered around remembering those lost stars, Wilson and Gill are sure to produce a duet that will become a highlight of the evening. And for one night, country music’s heartfelt storytelling will meet Hollywood’s brightest stars, reminding everyone that their legacies will never fade.

Don’t miss the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, set to air on Sunday, September 14th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For those without cable, they can stream the special event on Paramount+.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)