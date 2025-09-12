Star NFL Quarterback Fuels Speculation Over Who Will Headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show

While the NFL season just kicked off, fans already looked ahead to the Super Bowl. Again, even with months to go before the big game, that hasn’t stopped the discussion as to which teams will make it. In addition to picking their favorite teams, fans also debated who would take the field as the halftime performer. Although winning awards was a highlight of any singer’s career, nothing seemed to compare to gaining an invitation to the Super Bowl. And with names like Taylor Swift being tossed around as potential performers, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suggested the NFL might consider going country.

Given Herbert’s success in the NFL, some might think the quarterback had some insider knowledge about the Super Bowl. But just like the fans, Herbert could only speculate who might perform. When he appeared on an NFL segment on FOX, he claimed that Post Malone could be the performer. “I think it’s gonna be Post Malone. That’s gonna be my pick.”

Betting Favorites For The Super Bowl Halftime Performer

Having ventured into country music with F-1 Trillion, Malone completely embraced the genre. At the same time, fans couldn’t get enough. His collaboration with Morgan Wallen on “I Had Some Help” climbed over 1.2 billion streams on Spotify. Gaining over 182,000 views, most fans liked the idea, writing, “Post Malone would be epic.”

Although Herbert picked Malone, the quarterback also pointed to stars like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. With Swift celebrating her engagement to Travis Kelce, she could completely take over the NFL if she received an invitation.

Outside of Herbert’s predictions, Vegas put Swift at the top of the list with a 50% chance of performing. Below her was Malone with 25%. As for Herbert’s last choice, Grande, she only had a 7% chance. For those heavy metal fans out there, they might be in for a shocking surprise as Metallica received a 17% chance.

Only time will tell which singer will become the latest person to make history at the Super Bowl. But if Vegas and Herbert were right, Malone could bring a little “California Sober” to Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium on February 8, 2026.

(Photo by Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)