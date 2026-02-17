3 Classic Rock Grammy Award Winners From 1976 Who We Still Stan

When it comes to rock music, the 1970s were certainly a time to celebrate the genre. The spirit of the music was so strong that even though the Grammy Awards didn’t have official rock trophies to hand out, plenty of rockers were able to squeeze into certain categories and take home accolades.

Here below, we wanted to highlight one year in particular and showcase a few classic rockers who were deserving of the positive attention. Indeed, these are three classic rock Grammy Award-winners from 1976 who we still stan today.

Paul Simon

Paul Simon is one of the timeless artists to have come out of the 20th century. People will be listening to the tunes he wrote and released both solo and with his former childhood friend Art Garfunkel. And in 1976, Simon was honored for his musical prowess, garnering two Grammy Awards at the ceremony. The first was the coveted Album of the Year for his LP Still Crazy After All These Years. And the second was Best Pop Vocal Performance, Male, for the title track. Fans of Saturday Night Live will recognize the song from some of Simon’s past performances. But fans of Simon already know it by heart.

Judy Collins

Paul Simon wasn’t the only classic rock artist to take home a major award at the 1976 Grammy Awards. Indeed, Judy Collins walked away that evening with the trophy for Song of the Year for her rendition of the Stephen Sondheim Broadway tune, “Send In The Clowns” from her 1975 LP, Judith. The maudlin tune remains part of the American song canon, and Collins and her forlorn rendition are one of the major reasons why.

Eagles

Now we move from the solo artists to the rock bands. That Los Angeles-born rock group known as the Eagles took home the Grammy Award in 1976 for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus, for the band’s tune, “Lyin’ Eyes”. Driven by acoustic guitars, vocal harmonies, and a sense that life is just never fair, the tune laments the loss of true love—as all good rock songs do!

