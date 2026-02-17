Remember When The Cars Released a Comeback Album After Almost a Quarter-Century Away in 2011?

For a long time, they were high on the list of bands who folks wished would get back together. And yet it seemed like an extreme long shot that they’d be able to reconvene, especially after one of their members passed away.

Videos by American Songwriter

In 2011, The Cars beat all those odds with the album Move Like This. They mostly recaptured the old magic with the album, a fitting closing statement on the recorded career of this legendary group.

Stalled Cars

It initially ended with a whimper. After enjoying their biggest commercial success with the Heartbeat City album in 1984 and then following that up with a well-received set at Live Aid the following year, The Cars came back with Door To Door in 1987. Much to everyone’s surprise, the heretofore extremely consistent quintet released an LP devoid of the spark that had characterized their former work.

Behind the scenes, relations between band members had deteriorated. In particular, Ben Orr, the group’s bassist and co-lead singer, wanted more input in writing songs. But Ric Ocasek, who had held those duties since the band’s inception, refused to allow that.

On top of that, Ocasek was getting restless, feeling that the band had run its natural course. In 1988, without much fanfare, The Cars announced their breakup. Thus began a long period in which their reputation grew and fans clamored for their return.

On the “Move”

At various points in the following decade, band members floated the idea of a potential reunion with each other. But some of the old sticking points remained, keeping them from committing. In 2000, all five members taped an interview as extra content for a video of their live performances. The real reason for this get-together was so that they could say goodbye to one of their own.

Ben Orr was battling terminal cancer at the time. He died later that year. In 2005, keyboardist Greg Hawkes and guitarist Elliot Easton teamed up with some other musicians as the New Cars for a few years of touring. Finally, in 2010, Ocasek signaled to the other three living members (Easton, Hawkes, and drummer David Robinson) that he was ready to make a new Cars album.

Producer Jacknife Lee joined the band for the sessions, which resulted in the 2011 album Move Like This. Greg Hawkes handled most of the bass duties (which he also did for the subsequent tour) in place of Orr. Ocasek sang every track without Orr around to take his lead vocals.

A Fitting Farewell

Move Like This did an amazing job of approximating the classic Cars sound, with songs like “Blue Tip” and “Sad Song” whooshing along with sleek precision and moody attitude. There was even a “Drive”-type ballad in “Soon”.

The album surpassed Door To Door in terms of its quality, allowing the band to go out on a much higher note than otherwise would have been the case. In 2018, The Cars performed during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for one last hurrah. Ric Ocasek died the following year. News of a possible new Cars project recently popped up, one that concerns unfinished, Ocasek-penned tracks being tidied up by the three living members. Maybe Move Like This won’t be the last word after all.

Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage