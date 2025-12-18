3 Classic Rock No. 1 Albums From 1993 That We Still Stan

The 1990s were a golden age for rock music. Not only was there a lot to choose from, but there were great options everywhere you looked. There were even plenty of rock albums during that era that rocketed up the Billboard Top 200 chart to take the top spot.

That’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three rock albums from one 90s year in particular—1993—that raced up the charts to hit No. 1. It was in 1993, after all, when so many rock styles collided on the vaunted Top 200. Indeed, these are three classic rock LPs from 1993 that hit No. 1 we still love.

‘Get A Grip’ by Aerosmith (1993

Aerosmith has had many lives as a classic rock group. They rose to fame in the 1970s with songs like “Dream On”, but they enjoyed a significant resurgence in the 90s thanks in large part to their 1993 LP, Get A Grip, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 in May of 1993. The album raced up the charts thanks to a plethora of hits, including “Livin’ On The Edge”, “Cryin’”, “Crazy”, and “Amazing”.

‘In Utero’ by Nirvana (1993)

The grunge group’s final studio LP, In Utero, marked the end in many ways for Nirvana. Just months after its release, frontman Kurt Cobain would pass away, and his buzzy classic rock trio that helped to define the grunge movement was no more. But before all that tragedy, Nirvana saw In Utero hit No. 1 on the Top 200 in October thanks to tunes like “Heart-Shaped Box”, “Dumb”, and “All Apologies”.

‘Vs.’ by Pearl Jam (1993)

Sticking with the grunge movement, Pearl Jam garnered another No. 1 on the Top 200 for the Pacific Northwest when their LP Vs. hit the top spot in November and stayed there for five weeks. The album marked Pearl Jam’s second release as a band and followed up their breakthrough album, Ten. But it was Vs. that included such monumental songs from the band like “Daughter” and “Elderly Woman Behind The Counter In A Small Town”.

Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock