Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Reunite for “The Most Beatle-Esque Track”

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are teaming up once again. During an intimate listening party in Los Angeles, McCartney revealed that a collaboration with his Beatles bandmate will appear on his forthcoming album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, according to Billboard.

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Titled “Home to Us,” the track, which features Starr on the drums, sees the men “trading vocals line by line as they sing about growing up,” per the outlet.

“I saw Ringo and said I worked with this guy [producer] Andrew [Watt]. Ringo came over to Andrew’s studio and played a little bit of drums,” McCartney said.

While Starr was under the impression he’d given Watt enough material to create a song, he was “a bit pissed” to find out that it wasn’t enough.

McCartney liked the track, though, and decided to create a song about growing up in Liverpool.

Even though where we lived was a little rough, it was home to us,” McCartney said, thus explaining the titled of the track.

After McCartney recorded his part, he sent the demo to Starr and asked him to sing on it. Starr misunderstood the request and initially only sang on the chorus, leading McCartney to question if his former bandmate even liked the track.

The men wound up talking things through, and Starr came back to the table to record more drums and turn the song into more of a collaboration.

“Ringo’s never done a duet with one of the Beatles,” McCartney noted with a laugh.

The outlet further revealed that the song, “the most Beatle-esque track on the album,” includes “tempo shifts, key changes and layered vocals with assists from the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and Texas’ Sharleen Spiteri.”

What to Know About The Boys of Dungeon Lane

The album, which is due out May 29, marks McCartney’s first solo release since 2020. The outlet reported that the album features “bold tempo and stylistic changes.”

It also showcases McCartney’s instrumental know how, as the legendary musician opted to play all but the strings and orchestration himself.

Ahead of the project, McCartney met up with Watt at the suggestion of his manager. The two quickly hit it off, and began working on the LP, which was recorded in both England and Los Angeles.

“When I first met Andrew, I thought, ‘He’s a bit pushy,’” McCartney recalled of the producer, who’s worked with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Elton John, and Post Malone. “And he is, but that’s what you want in a producer. You don’t want a shrinking violet.”

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