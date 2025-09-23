Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson’s Farm Aid Duet of “Just Breathe” Steals the Show in Minneapolis

While most singers eventually walk off the stage one last time, for Willie Nelson, that time may never come. At 92 years old, the country legend showed no signs of slowing down. Since 2023, Willie has released two albums a year. In 2023, he recorded I Don’t Know a Thing About Love and Bluegrass. The next year, it was The Border and Last Leaf on the Tree. In 2025, he released Oh What a Beautiful World. Keeping with the same rhythm, in November, he will release Workin’ Man. And speaking of a working man, Willie recently teamed up with his son, Lukas Nelson, for an unforgettable duet of “Just Breathe.”

Much like his time in the studio, Willie continued to travel the country, sharing his love for music and storytelling. Headlining the 40th annual Farm Aid fundraiser, the icon stopped in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for a night full of singers like Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and even Bob Dylan. But when it came time for Lukas to take the stage, he stood by his father to cover one of Pearl Jam’s hit songs.

Willie Nelson’s Cover Of “Just Breathe” Labeled “Best Contribution To Music”

Originally released on Pearl Jam’s ninth studio album, Backspacer, “Just Breathe” landed No. 1 on the Canada Rock Charts. Eventually finding its way to the US, it hit No. 5 on the US Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.

Besides the charts, “Just Breathe” caught the eye of Willie, who decided to cover it for his 2012 album, Heroes. And discussing the cover, Eddie Vedder compared listening to the rendition to “Smoking a great joint without all the coughing or the smoke.” He even considered it one of the “best contribution to music so far.”

Outside of Vedder, fans expressed their thoughts on Willie’s recent performance with Lukas, writing, “I was bawling at the show the entire song.” Another person added, “Best farm aid yet! I saw him in May but he keeps getting better.” The praise continued to pile up with one comment insisting, “I forever am in debt to my brother for getting us tickets! Getting to see Willie is huge!”

With fans loving the performance with both Willie and Lukas, “Just Breathe” became a heartfelt reminder of family, music, and timeless storytelling.

(Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)