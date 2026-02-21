3 Classic Rock Songs From 1975 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

In 1975, tons of now-classic rock songs hit the airwaves in various subgenres. From funk rock to yacht rock to country rock, so much amazing music was released that very year and remains beloved by listeners to this very day, decades later. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

“Sister Golden Hair” by America

It’s not “A Horse With No Name”, but “Sister Golden Hair” is a song by America that still stands the test of time. This soft country rock classic dropped in March 1975. It was a fast hit on the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for one week. A gorgeous tune inspired by the works of Jackson Browne, “Sister Golden Hair” explores a man’s budding love for a woman but his fear of marrying her.

“Listen To What The Man Said” by Wings

It’s no surprise that Wings has made it to our list of classic rock songs from 1975, considering they had such a good time in the 1970s. Quite a few songs could have made it here from Wings’ discography. I went with “Listen To What The Man Said” simply because it manages to balance disco and yacht rock with ease. Written by Paul and Linda McCartney, this tune was a hefty hit on the Hot 100 at No. 1. You’ll find this classic on quite a few greatest hits compilations from both Wings and McCartney.

“Fame” by David Bowie

This funk rock jam is one of my personal favorite classic rock songs from 1975. And “Fame” was a pretty big deal for David Bowie’s career at the time. A stellar piece of work off Young Americans, “Fame” was a significant commercial success. The song would be Bowie’s first No. 1 song on both the Hot 100 and the Canadian Singles chart. It would be one of the most successful songs of the year, too.

Fun fact: The Beatles’ former member John Lennon co-wrote this song with Bowie and Carlos Alomar. He also contributed a guitar track and backing vocals. That certainly makes sense, as both artists were disillusioned with infamy at the time, and that disillusionment is at the heart of “Fame”.

