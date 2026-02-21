3 One-Word Classic Rock Albums From 1972 We Still Adore

Classic rock music was in full swing by the 1970s. And thank goodness for that! Indeed, due to all the talented rockers from the decade, music fans today have a plethora of albums and songs to dive into and enjoy now. What a gift.

Here below, we’d like to dive back into the decade and highlight three albums that have since stood the test of time—a trio of records that we still often revisit these days. These are three one-word classic rock albums from 1972 we still stan.

‘Harvest’ by Neil Young (1972)

While he remains one of the most well-known songwriters and performers ever, the Canadian-born Neil Young only boasts one No. 1 song in his career. And that track is “Heart Of Gold” from his 1972 LP, Harvest. While some may know him from his recent Spotify protest a few years ago, Young is a classic rock icon, someone who helped shape the music in the 1970s with his acoustic guitar and signature falsetto singing voice. Some even believe his influence spans all the way into grunge. What a career for the standout rocker.

‘Eagles’ by Eagles (1972)

It’s strange to think of a world where Eagles did not exist. But it was in 1972 when the Los Angeles-born rock band released its self-titled debut LP. That record included seminal songs from the band like “Take It Easy” and “Witchy Woman”. Imagine coming right out of the gate with an album that boasted such memorable music worthy of a greatest hits record. It’s no wonder that Eagles continued to make musical headlines for years and years after 1972.

‘Transformer’ by Lou Reed (1972)

Lou Reed was a crucial figure in the 1970s when it came to rock music and his 1972 LP, which was co-produced by David Bowie, included standout songs like “Perfect Day” and “Walk On The Wild Side”. Reed was part of the collective of artists in New York City that collaborated with the likes of Andy Warhol. It’s all part of the legend of the artist. Indeed, what a time to be alive—amidst all that vibrant creativity.

