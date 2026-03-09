3 Classic Rock Songs That Became Hits Entirely by Accident

Most hits succeed because the band and their team intend them to. Especially today, music is partly a promotional game. But, every so often, an audience’s free will will rear its head or an artist will write a song far greater than what they originally intended, and they will get a surprise standout. The three rock songs below all became hits almost by accident. No one meant for these songs to be as popular as they are.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The 3 Best Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s Seattle Scene]

“Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles

The Beatles didn’t choose “Here Comes The Sun” as a single in their biggest markets, the U.S. and UK. Nevertheless, it has proven to be one of their most popular songs. This song wasn’t necessarily created by accident, but it certainly wasn’t promoted by the band to be a hit. This song earned fame all on its own, almost by happenstance.

It’s a wonder the band didn’t choose this song as a single. It’s radio-friendly, universally relatable, and has an earworm melody. It has all the makings of a single, and yet was only given that status in Japan. Though the band missed out on the numbers this song would’ve done as a single, not labeling it as such didn’t hurt this song’s chances at longevity.

“Smoke On The Water” by Deep Purple

There’s absolutely no arguing that Deep Purple’s “Smoke On The Water” is as popular as it is because of the central riff in the song. The chorus is catchy, and the verses are memorable, but it’s the guitar notes that listeners have latched onto. Despite this riff’s success, it was written as nothing more than a warm-up exercise for guitarist Ritchie Blackmore.

This inversion of Beethoven’s 5th has helped give this song its iconography. It’s a simple riff with powerful effects. No guitarist has ever done as much with as little as Blackmore did with this straightforward piece of music.

“Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac essentially buried “Silver Springs” for decades. It wasn’t until the band dusted off this song for their reunion show in the 90s that it got its proper due. This song became a hit almost by accident, with its popularity driven entirely by fans.

Listeners love it when they know the subject of a breakup song. It adds a juicy layer to an already intriguing track. Everyone obviously knows Stevie Nicks was talking about Lindsey Buckingham in “Silver Springs,” which no doubt helped it reach the fame it has today.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)