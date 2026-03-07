The 3 Best Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s Seattle Scene

In Seattle in the 1980s something was happening. Something was bubbling up. The heavy punk rock music of the 1970s was turning into something else. Something new, something no one had ever heard before. Grunge music was taking shape.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three rock songs from the 1980s that both stand out for their talent and for their impact on what would become a global movement soon after. Indeed, these are the three best classic rock songs from the 1980s Seattle scene.

“Reptile” by Skin Yard from ‘Skin Yard’ (1987)

Skin Yard boasts the great distinction of being an early influence on grunge music and featuring Jack Endino on guitar. Not only was Skin Yard a terrific, heavy, rocking group, but their guitar player was the engineer who recorded some of the most important songs ever to come out of the Emerald City. Endino was the engineer for early Sub Pop tracks from bands like Soundgarden and Nirvana. But even more than his ear on the boards, Endino’s buzzy guitar playing helped shape a region.

“Indian Summer” by Beat Happening from ‘Jamboree’ (1988)

Some have said that “Indian Summer” is the most covered indie rock song of all time. But it was the Pacific Northwest band Beat Happening that helped bring it to the underground mainstream. Not only that but Beat Happening’s lead vocalist Calvin Johnson was another instrumental figure in the city, recording and releasing Pacific Northwest bands via his K Records label, which helped to discover acts like Beck, Modest Mouse and Built to Spill.

“Eye Flys” by Melvins from ‘Gluey Porch Treatments’ (1987)

The Pacific Northwest would be a far different place, both musically and culturally speaking, if the Melvins never existed. The band’s sludgy, foreboding style of rock helped to inspire groups like Nirvana. And the band’s lead vocalist Buzz Osborne is one of the most recognizable figures in rock in the area. Rumors are you can see his wild hair from space! On the track above, music fans can remark at the group’s pure, dark, energizing heft.

Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns