3 Classic Rock Songs That Scandalized a Generation

Rock is no stranger to controversy. In fact, the genre often invites it. But whether or not the artist intended to cause a stir, the scandal remains, and it can harm their career if the audience isn’t attuned to their aim. The three rock songs below all scandalized a generation of rock fans, thanks to either their offensive language, bad associations, or off-kilter approaches.

“Night Prowler” (AC/DC)

The scandal surrounding AC/DC’s “Night Prowler” was really no fault of the band. Despite the suggestive lyrics, the band really didn’t mean anything too controversial with this rock song. The real scandal of this track arose when someone adopted it as their murderous motif.

Richard Ramirez, aka The Night Stalker, terrorized Los Angeles by assaulting and murdering people by climbing in their windows. A correlation—generated mostly by the media—was drawn between Ramirez and this AC/DC song. Any pearl-clutching parent who was wary of rock’s nefarious effects took that association and ran with it. If anyone was looking for an excuse to blame rock for a breakdown in society, this was it.

“One in a Million” (Guns N’ Roses)

Rock is known for being divisive, with its artists able to get away with much more than their peers in other genres. However, there are still lines that can’t be crossed. Axl Rose found that out with “One in a Million.”

This Guns N’ Roses song made use of several slurs and generally unflattering depictions of Black and gay men. Rose was inspired by his first trip to Los Angeles, which he found anything but comfortable.

Rose pre-apologized for the song upon its release, but that apology didn’t excuse him in every listener’s eyes. This song remains one of the most controversial statements ever made by a rocker.

“Polly” (Nirvana)

Despite the widespread belief among outsiders that grunge rock has nothing consequential to say, Kurt Cobain was a staunch advocate for women’s rights. He often spoke up on behalf of sexual assault victims, including the last song on this list: “Polly.”

This song sees Cobain tell the true story of a young girl getting kidnapped and assaulted through the eyes of the perpetrator. It’s certainly a bold approach to songwriting that not just anyone would be brave enough to try. Despite Cobain’s intention for the song to support the victim, the first-person narrative left many listeners unsure of his position on the subject.

