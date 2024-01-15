3 Classic Rock Songs That Were Not Sung by the Lead Singer

Typically, band members stick to what they’re good at. Drummers drum, guitarists play guitar, and lead singers sing. Occasionally though, a rogue call might be made to have those roles mixed up. The results have the potential to be disastrous, but every so often, personnel changes prove to be successful. Find three instances where another band member has taken over lead vocal duties to great appeal, below.

1. “In Another Land” (Rolling Stones) – Bill Wyman

Most of the Rolling Stones‘ catalog is written by the golden pairing of Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Nevertheless, in the late ’60s, bass player Bill Wyman decided to take a crack at writing and producing a song of his own. The result was “In Another Land.”

Wyman takes on lead vocals while Brian Jones, Nicky Hopkins, Charlie Watts, and Steve Marriott and Ronnie Lane of the Small Faces filled out the rest of the lineup. It may not have that Jagger/Richards magic we’re all used to, but Wyman’s writing has its own appeal.

2. “These Strange Times” (Fleetwood Mac) – Mick Fleetwood

It’s hard to pick a lead singer of Fleetwood Mac. Most of the band members contributed vocals across the band’s tenure. One member who hasn’t spent much time in front of the mic is Mick Fleetwood, but that doesn’t mean he’s a complete stranger to it.

“These Strange Times” sees Fleetwood deliver a slightly off-kilter spoken-word track. It wasn’t as successful as some of the band’s more melodic tunes, but no one can say it’s unmemorable.

3. “Beth” (KISS) – Peter Criss

The first two inclusions on the list have been markedly less popular than songs performed by their typical lead singer. The last song on this list is the exception to that rule. KISS‘ “Beth” reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart–which is made all the more impressive when you consider the song was sung by drummer Peter Criss.

The rousing song was a definite sonic shift for the band–in more ways than one. Nevertheless, it was a gamble that certainly paid off.

