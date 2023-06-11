Former Bassist Bill Wyman Reportedly Reunites with The Rolling Stones on New Album

Former Rollings Stones bassist Bill Wyman has reportedly reunited with the band in the studio to work on a new track for their forthcoming album, a tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August 2021 at 80 from lung cancer.

Wyman, who left the band nearly 30 years earlier in 1992, recently traveled to Los Angeles to record with the Stones, according to a report, after being invited by singer Mick Jagger. “Bill hasn’t seen the band together for years, but always loved Charlie,” according to a source in the report. “This record’s really a tribute to Charlie, so he couldn’t say no.”

Along with Watts’ drumming, which will be featured on the release, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr will also reportedly play bass and drums on the album, produced by Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam).

Before leaving the band, Wyman, now 86, last recorded with the Stones on their 1989 album Steel Wheels. In a 2008 interview, Wyman elaborated on quitting the band, and his relationship with the remaining members, including Watts at the time.

“Playing with the Stones, there was always such a lot of pressure,” revealed Wyman. “The next album or single always had to be the best, or at least sell more. When we got together to play, it was a great moment. Working with Charlie [Watts] was fantastic, and we’re still really close.”

“I’m not in the same league as the boys who stayed on, but I wanted to have fun,” said Wyman. He added, “They didn’t want me to leave, but we get on great now. I had 30 great years with them, then a really nice divorce, and corny as it may sound, we are still family.”

The upcoming album will be the first new material from The Rolling Stones since their 2005 release A Bigger Bang, and a follow-up to Blue & Lonesome in 2016, a collection of blues covers by the band, which featured Eric Clapton.

Photo: Rob Verhorst/Redferns