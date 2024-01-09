The Rolling Stones Releasing 2002 Archival Concert Album/Video Featuring Rarities-Filled Set

A 2002 Rolling Stones concert that captured the band showcasing a selection of deep cuts alongside many of the group’s classic tunes will be released in various audio and video formats on March 8. The Rolling Stones Live at The Wiltern will be available as a two-CD/DVD or two-CD/Blu-ray package, a two-CD set, and a three-LP vinyl collection.

Videos by American Songwriter

The LP set will be issued in three vinyl variants—standard black, gold, and black-and-gold swirl—with the latter version being available exclusively at Amazon.

[Buy Rolling Stones Concert Tickets]

Live at The Wiltern features a November 4, 2002, performance at the famous Los Angeles theater. The concert took place during The Stones’ Licks World Tour in support of the band’s 40 Licks compilation celebrating the group’s 40th anniversary.

About the Band’s Set

Among the lesser-known gems performed at the show were “Live with Me,” “Neighbours,” “Hand of Fate,” “Stray Cat Blues,” “No Expectations,” “Dance, Part 1,” “Thru and Thru,” “You Don’t Have to Mean It,” “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking,” and “Rock Me Baby.” The concert also featured a guest appearance by soul legend Solomon Burke, who sang his 1964 R&B classic “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love” with the band.

[RELATED: The Rolling Stones Round Off 2023 in a “Wonderful Way” with First Official Christmas Number 1 Album]

The Stones’ 20-song set at the Wiltern show also included such hits as “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Beast of Burden,” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Tumbling Dice.”

Band Members Reflect on the Licks Tour

Reflecting on the rarities that The Stones were performing on the Licks tour, singer Mick Jagger said, “[I]t makes it interesting for the audience and the band. I’ve got to think a lot more about set lists than I’ve ever done.”

Guitarist Ronnie Wood added, “We couldn’t really go through a whole tour doing predictable shows. We’ve got to have songs out of the blue.”

According to a press statement, The Rolling Stones played the Wiltern show in front of an audience that included such stars as Tom Petty, Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Depp, and Eddie Murphy.

Watch Live at The Wiltern Trailer

You can check out a trailer for Live at The Wiltern at Mercury Films’ YouTube channel. The promo features clips of The Stones performing “Neighbours,” “Beast of Burden,” and “Dance, Part 1.”

2024 Tour Plans

Meanwhile, as previously reported, The Rolling Stones are preparing to launch a 2024 North American tour in support of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds. The 19-date trek runs from an April 28 show in Houston through a July 17 concert in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets for the dates are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Rolling Stones Live at The Wiltern (Two-CD Tracklisting):

CD 1:

“Jumpin’ Jack Flash” “Live with Me” “Neighbours” “Hand of Fate” “No Expectations” “Beast of Burden” “Stray Cat Blues” “Dance, Part 1” “Everybody Needs Somebody to Love” (with Solomon Burke) “That’s How Strong My Love Is” “Going to a Go-Go” Band Introductions

CD 2:

“Thru and Thru” “You Don’t Have to Mean It” “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” “Rock Me Baby” “Bitch” “Honky Tonk Women” “Start Me Up” “Brown Sugar” “Tumbling Dice”

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission