3 of Lainey Wilson’s Most Memorable Lyrics

Lainey Wilson has made a career of releasing songs that hit the listener in the heart. The lyrical content in her songs is just as enticing as the rousing melodies. Find three lines below that act as evidence of that fact.

1. I know a boy / Who gave up and got it wrong / If you really love a woman, you don’t let her go / Yeah, I know a few things a man oughta know (“Things a Man Oughta Know”)

“Things a Man Oughta Know” sees Wilson covertly tell a man off. She opens the song by describing her skillset, which might more readily be attributed to a man. In the chorus, she switches her focus to affairs of the heart and it seems to come from a personal place. I know a boy / Who gave up and got it wrong / If you really love a woman, you don’t let her go / Yeah, I know a few things a man oughta know, she sings. That line contains the crux of this Wilson hit.

2. I thought that high would last forever / But that ain’t what it does (“Watermelon Moonshine”)

“Watermelon Moonshine” is undoubtedly one of Wilson’s biggest hits. A large part of that appeal comes from its relatability. The wistful nostalgia that this track drums up is unparalleled. There are many great lines to choose from in this song, but perhaps the one line that sums everything up is, I thought that high would last forever / But that ain’t what it does. The relationship Wilson describes is young, fleeting love. When she was in the throes of it, she couldn’t have known that it would soon fizzle out.

3. There ain’t no breaking when I throw it in drive / Don’t always keep it in between the lines / If you’re ready for a ride pedal down state of mind / Boy I tell you what / You better buckle up (“Heart Like a Truck”)

“Heart Like a Truck” is written around an extended metaphor between Wilson’s tumultuous love life and a truck that has been through the ringer. She has many great lines in the track, but it’s the second verse that seamlessly blends the metaphor.

There ain’t no breaking when I throw it in drive / Don’t always keep it in between the lines / If you’re ready for a ride pedal down state of mind / Boy I tell you what / You better buckle up, she sings, letting the listener know that she loves hard and doesn’t let up until it’s over.

