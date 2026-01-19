3 Classic Rock Stars Who Quit the Industry at the Height of Their Fame

Most rock stars capitalize on their fame and try to ride that wave for as long as possible. Some classic rock stars from years past, though, quit at the height of their fame. Let’s look at just a few examples of talented artists who decided to dip out of the spotlight when there was still plenty of opportunity for them to succeed.

Cat Stevens (Yusuf Islam)

Now known as Yusuf Islam, this rock and folk singer-songwriter was formerly known as Cat Stevens and was one of the biggest stars of his era. He is best known for his debut album Matthew And Son from 1967, as well as the Triple Platinum records Tea For The Tillerman (1970) and Teaser And The Firecat (1971). After converting to Islam in 1977, he ended up leaving his musical career to devote his time to philanthropy. Over two decades later, he returned to secular music.

Syd Barrett

Syd Barrett’s story is an unfortunately sad one. One of the founding members of the legendary band Pink Floyd, Barrett was the mastermind behind the band’s debut album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, released in 1967. Sadly, he had to leave the band in 1968 due to a combination of mental health problems and use of psychedelic substances. By 1974, Barrett left the music industry entirely and more or less became reclusive until his passing in 2006. One can only imagine what magical musical workings Barrett could have created if he had gotten a bit more help.

Peter Green

Peter Green is best known for being a major part of the band Fleetwood Mac in the late 1960s. In fact, he was the founder of the band and gave them their early blues-rock sound. Many praise Green to this day for being a pioneer of the British blues movement. He makes it to our list of classic rock stars who quit while they were ahead because, in 1970, when the band was massively successful in Europe and the UK, he left the band entirely.

There are a few rumored reasons for this. Some believe that Green took LSD at a party in Germany that caused his mental decline. Others believe that he just wanted to go solo. Either way, Green’s time in Fleetwood Mac was over.

