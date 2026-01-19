Reba McEntire Celebrates Dolly Parton’s 80th Birthday With Sweet Memories

Although Dolly Parton stepped away from the spotlight to focus on her health, the country icon remained hard at work. She not only released a new version of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” but also announced a new truck stop called Doll’s Tennessean Travel Stops. While not knowing how to slow down, Dolly took a moment to celebrate her 80th birthday with a special post. And given her stardom, the singer received more than a few birthday wishes from country stars like Reba McEntire.

With Dolly and Reba leaving their mark in country music, the two icons struck an ongoing friendship over the decades. And throughout that time, the two shared the stage, screen, and studio. Giving a glimpse into their loving friendship, Reba offered a collection of pictures from the years.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 80th Birthday to the one and only, Dolly Parton! I love you to pieces and I’m so thankful for all these years of memories we’ve shared. Can’t wait to make many more together!” Gaining over 10,000 likes, fans filled the comment section with love for Dolly and, like Reba, wished her a wonderful birthday.

Dolly Parton “Only Getting Started” At 80

As for Dolly, she posted her own birthday message on social media. In usual Dolly fashion, he embraced her latest milestone with a photoshoot. And from the looks of it, the celebration might have gotten out of hand as the singer needed a fire extinguisher to put out the massive candle.

Still, with Dolly in high spirits and ready to tackle 2026, she promised she was just getting started. “People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what? Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started.”

Not wanting to entertain the idea of retiring, Dolly declared, “I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine.”

While fans, friends, and family celebrate her birthday, Dolly took a moment to appreciate the love surrounding her, embracing the milestone with gratitude while looking ahead to new projects and memories.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM)