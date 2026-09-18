3 Classic Singles From 1964 That Still Have a Fresh Sound Decades Later

The mid-1960s gave birth to some of the greatest rock and pop acts of all time, and many a young music fan got treated to non-stop bangers on the radio during that period. The following three classic singles from 1964 were hugely popular back then, and they still manage to sound fresh and ahead of their time after all these years. Let’s take a look!

“You Really Got Me” by The Kinks from ‘Kinks’

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Those distorted and intense guitars were a preview of what was to come out of rock music years after this hit dropped in 1964. “You Really Got Me” by The Kinks is considered by many a music historian as one of the first major hits to utilize power chords as well as guitar distortion. By the late 1970s, those elements would be go-tos for just about every punk rock and heavy metal act out there. The Kinks were just ahead of the curve. And, surprisingly, audiences embraced what would have been this strange new sound. “You Really Got Me” topped the pop charts in the UK and made it to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“A Hard Day’s Night” by The Beatles from ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

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It’s one of the most memorable Beatles hits from the Beatlemania era. That upbeat, delightful opening and that nice and clean production still sound surprisingly modern after more than half a century. “A Hard Day’s Night” was one of several songs that brought the Fab Four to the top of the charts. And it’s certainly still one that few want to turn off when it pops on the radio. This 1964 rock classic peaked at No. 1 across the board in the US, UK, and much of Europe.

“The House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals from ‘The Animals’

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The Animals knew how to modernize an American traditional quite well with this version of “The House Of The Rising Sun”. So much so that this dark and moody piece still sounds fresh after all these years. This folk-rock, bluesy gem ended up becoming a smash hit globally. It peaked at No. 1 in both the UK and US.

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