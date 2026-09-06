3 Classic Singles From the 1960s That Still Have a Fresh Sound Decades Later

Some songs were just so ahead of their time that, decades later, their songs still have a fresh and “new” vibe to them. That’s the case for the following fresh-sounding 1960s hit singles, in my opinion. You might just agree with me.

“You Really Got Me” by The Kinks from ‘Kinks’ (1964)

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Years before anything even remotely resembling punk rock was around, The Kinks dropped the ahead-of-its-time hit “You Really Got Me” in 1964. Those distorted guitar riffs have the fuzziness and aggression of a punk rock band from the late 1970s. In many ways, this was the song that would inspire countless heavy metal and punk rock musicians who would follow in The Kinks’ footsteps. And it all happened because Dave Davies sliced up the speaker cone of his amp.

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“You Really Got Me” by The Kinks remains the band’s signature song. It peaked at No. 1 in the UK and No. 7 in the US by 1965.

“Tomorrow Never Knows” by The Beatles from ‘Revolver’ (1966)

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This is my favorite Beatles song and I’ve probably listened to it about a million times at this point. Still, after so many listens and years spent with this song, I’m still blown away by how ahead of its time it was. I’m also still blown away by how experimental the Fab Four were willing to get. I can’t believe “Tomorrow Never Knows” wasn’t originally released as a single. It outshines so many of the other songs on Revolver.

“Sunday Morning” by The Velvet Underground from ‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’ (1966)

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Years before indie pop was even a dream in a young bedroom musician’s mind, The Velvet Underground dropped this entry on our list of fresh 1960s singles back in 1966. “Sunday Morning” has that dreamy, ethereal vibe and minimalist composition that would become a go-to for indie pop artists years later in the late 1970s. As always, The Velvet Underground were just simply ahead of their time. Despite not being a major hit on the charts, “Sunday Morning” remains one of the band’s most fan-beloved tracks.

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