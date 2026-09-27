Expand Your Palette With These 3 Legendary Funk Rock Songs

These funk rock songs will expand your palette if you don’t normally listen to them. They will appeal to listeners of all persuasions, igniting a love for danceable rock music with a soulful edge.

[RELATED: 6 Classic Rock Songs To Listen to When You Need an Immediate Confidence Boost]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Let’s Go Crazy” — Prince

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Odds are you’ve heard this song plenty of times, but revisit it with a honed focus on its funk elements. This song is guaranteed to make you dance. If you can stay still during it, you’re a rare breed. The bassline and synth elements are insatiable. It’s the epitome of funk’s effects.

“If you don’t like / The world you’re living in / Take a look around / At least you got friends,” the electrifying lyrics read. Whether you’ve heard this song a million times or haven’t ever really taken the time to digest it, it’s worth revisiting.

“Give It Away” — Red Hot Chili Peppers

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Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Give It Away” is the epitome of funk rock. The bassline is as groovy as it gets. Paired with the powerhouse drums, it makes for a song you have to at least bob your head to.

“What I got, you got to give it to your mamma / What I got, you’ve got to give it to your pappa / What I got, you got to give it to your daughter / You do a little dance, and then you drink a little water,” the lyrics read. This is a song about generosity, but it’s hard to really hone in on that message because the backing beat is so delectable.

“Slippery People” — Talking Heads

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“What about the time you were rollin’ over? / Fall on your face, you must be having fun / Walk lightly, think of a time / You’d best believe this thing is real,” the lyrics to Talking Heads’ “Slippery People” read. In this song, the band leans into funk rock with a driving bassline and danceable synth tones. It’s a little different for the band, but these art rockers pulled it off perfectly.

“Don’t play no games (He’s alright) / Love from the bottom to the top / Turn like a wheel (He’s alright) / See for yourself (The Lord won’t mind) / We’re gonna move (Right now),” the religious-coded lyrics read. It’s quite a heady song for such a sanguine beat. But that juxtaposition is what makes this song special and enticing.

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