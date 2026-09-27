3 Surprising Dolly Parton Collaborations That Sound Like Pure Perfection

Dolly Parton is known for her many collaborations, including numerous ones with both Porter Wagoner and Kenny Rogers. But Parton also had other duet partners, including these three. Regardless of how many years have passed, they all still sound wonderful today.

“To Know Him Is to Love Him” with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt

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Parton released numerous songs with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt over the years. In fact, the three released several albums together, starting with Trio. Out in 1987, Trio includes “To Know Him Is To Love Him”. Phil Spector is the only writer of the song. It was first released by The Teddy Bears in 1958, becoming their only hit single.

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Almost 30 years later, Parton, Harris, and Ronstadt put their own spin on “To Know Him Is To Love Him”. The record gave the three women a CMA Award for Vocal Event of the Year.

“I Know You By Heart” with Smokey Robinson

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In 1988, Parton joined Smokey Robinson on “I Know You By Heart”. The song is part of Parton’s 1987 Rainbow record. “I Know You By Heart” was written by George Merrill, Shannon Rubicam, and Dean Pitchford.

The romantic tune says, “It’s no wonder I can love you the way that I do / I can finish any sentence you start / I know you, I know you by heart.”

Only two singles came from Rainbow, both “I Know You By Heart” and “The River Unbroken”. Only Parton’s duet with Robinson became a Top 25 hit.

“There Was Jesus” by Zach Williams

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Parton was never shy about her faith. Still, she didn’t do a lot of religious songs, which makes her duet with Zach Williams stand out all the more.

In 2019, Williams and Parton released “There Was Jesus”. On Williams’ Rescue Story record, Williams wrote “There Was Jesus” with Casey Beathard and Jonathan Smith.

“We all knew it was a big ask and we were shooting for the moon to try to get her on the song,” Williams tells American Songwriter, speaking of getting Parton on “There Was Jesus”. “We originally heard that 90% of the stuff that comes her way, she turns down just because she has so many people asking to do songs with her.”

“There Was Jesus” says, “When the life I built came crashing to the ground / When the friends I had were nowhere to be found / I couldn’t see it then but I can see it now / There was Jesus.“

Dolly Parton and Williams’ performance of “There Was Jesus” earned them a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images