5 Ella Langley Songs That Perfectly Capture the Messiness of Love

At this point, what’s not to love about Ella Langley? The country superstar has been winning fans over left and right, with everything from her charm to her unforgettable melodic licks. By now, you’re probably a fan of “Choosin’ Texas”, but here are a few other songs of hers that perfectly capture the messiness of love.

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” (with Morgan Wallen)

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This duet with Morgan Wallen lets the listener in on a little secret. The secret being: Just because you can’t love someone anymore, it doesn’t mean you don’t want to. This song is all about how memories can reel you in and, as the song says, make it hard to forget that someone’s not in your life.

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“i blame the bar”

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Featured on Langley’s hungover album, “i blame the bar” is about that phenomenon where you know you shouldn’t get with someone, but you do anyway. In this song, written by Langley, Joybeth Taylor, Chris LaCorte, and Meg McRee, the narrator blames the drink in her hand for her heartbreak instead of herself for getting into that situation.

“We Know Us”

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Featured on Dandelion, “We Know Us” pays homage to that one person you just can’t seem to let go. This song, amongst many, is a fantastic example of how Langley is brilliant at taking that old country sound and giving it a modern twist with a lyrically universal theme. This is probably one of my personal favorites on her latest record.

“Hell Of A Man”

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This one is a little bit of a deep cut from Langley’s catalog, but trust me when I say you have to hear this hook. “Hell Of A Man” is about running from something that you know could be good for you if you stayed. This one appears on Langley’s extended EP from 2023, Excuse The Mess.

“Damn, I hate where I am right now / Between a hell of a man / And hell if a man can’t hold me down.”

“Choosin’ Texas”

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You didn’t think I forgot about the crown jewel of Langley’s catalog, did you? In “Choosin’ Texas”, which continues to wow us all with its impressive 23-week run at the top of the Hot 100 chart, Langley sings about being the odd one out. She’s out with her man, who’s evidently interested in somebody from a different state, a.k.a. “Texas”.

Photo by: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic