3 Classic Songs That Sound Like Fiction but Were Inspired by Real Life

These classic songs sound like they were made up, but they are stunning, expertly written narratives about real life. Did you know true stories inspired these hits?

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By now, we all know that a real-life maritime disaster inspired this Gordon Lightfoot song. But when we listen to these lyrics, it’s easy to feel like they are larger than life. This epic tale lasts longer than 6 minutes, immersing the listener in the sheer scale of this tragedy.

“The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead / When the skies of November turn gloomy / With a load of iron ore twenty-six thousand tons more / Than the Edmund Fitzgerald weighed empty,” a selection of the lyrics to this song reads. Though true, this song feels more like mythology than a retelling. It’s masterfully written, bringing all the apt emotions and drama to this tale.

“Smoke On The Water” — Deep Purple

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This iconic rock song also reads like a tall tale, but was inspired by real life. Deep Purple watched a casino go up in flames after a Frank Zappa concert. What they saw was then translated into this tentpole rock song.

“They burned down the gambling house / It died with an awful sound / Funky Claude was running in and out / Pulling kids out the ground,” the lyrics read. This song feels like fiction with its dramatic details, but it’s made all the more impressive when you realize they were recounting a real event. Every line in this song becomes brighter when you consider that.

“Hurricane” — Bob Dylan

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Bob Dylan knows how to tell a story; that’s for sure. So you’d be forgiven for thinking “Hurricane” is just another fabricated narrative from The Bard. But Dylan took real-life inspiration for this song: middleweight boxer Rubin “Hurricane” Carter and his wrongful conviction in a triple homicide.

“Here comes the story of the Hurricane / The man the authorities came to blame / For somethin’ that he never done / Put in a prison cell, but one time he coulda been / The champion of the world,” the lyrics read. Though they seem like a well-crafted movie scene, Dylan was telling the truth about the situation. Carter was racially profiled and saddled with a charge he didn’t deserve. Dylan used his story to tell one with an even larger scope.

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