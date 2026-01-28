3 CMA Winners From 1981 We Still Can’t Get Enough of Today

Contemporary music is everywhere. You can turn on the radio, open a streaming service, put in your headphones, or do any number of things to get a sonic fix. But what do you do if you want to learn about music that isn’t from today or the recent past? What if you want to dive back into history?

If you want to find out about the songs and artists of yesterday, one way to do that is to study the past of your favorite award shows. And that’s just what we wanted to do here—country music-style. Indeed, these are three CMA winners from 1981 who we still can’t get enough of today.

Alabama

In 1981, Alabama had quite a day at the Country Music Awards. Not only was the band nominated for the most awards (with five) but they took home the most trophies (two). In 1981, the country group released Feels So Right and that earned Alabama both Vocal Group of the Year and Instrumental Group of the Year. What a year for the harmonious Fort Payne-born group.

Chet Atkins

Country legend Chet Atkins took home the Country Music Award for Instrumentalist of the Year a whopping nine times, from 1967 to 1988. And he did so again in 1981, beating out Floyd Cramer, Johnny Gimble, Charlie McCoy, Hargus “Pig” Robbins. Those guys must have seen Atkins’ name on the list of nominees and rolled their eyes, knowing they had no chance. In 1981, Atkins released the album Country After All These Years and proved, yet again, that he’s the best in town.

Don Williams

Don Williams’ LP I Believe in You earned the country artist the coveted award for Album of the Year in 1981. And Williams beat out a slew of all-stars for the nod, including Dolly Parton, Alabama, George Jones, and Ronnie Milsap. The title song from the record is a true standout with bubbly rhythms and smooth vocals, as is the single “Falling Again”. The album helped cement Williams as someone to remember and return to when you need his special brand of country twang.

