Blake Shelton, Vince Gill, Keith Urban, and More Honoring Ronnie Milsap for an “Unforgettable” Grand Ole Opry Moment

Ronnie Milsap is gearing up for a star-studded tribute at the Grand Ole Opry. The legendary country star is marking 50 years as a member of the Opry, and many big names will be on-hand for the occasion.

On Feb. 24, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Vince Gill, Trace Adkins, and Mark Wills will perform at the Opry in honor of Milsap’s milestone. The Opry will announce more artists for the night’s show in the coming weeks.

The special event is being billed as a “unforgettable Opry moment honoring five decades of Ronnie as part of our Opry family.”

WPHM reported that Milsap will be in attendance at the event, where the night’s performers will play songs from his catalogue, which includes songs like “Smoky Mountain Rain” and “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World.”

With six GRAMMYs and more than 35 No. 1 hits to his name, Milsap is certainly worthy of the celebration.

The artist, who was born blind, found most of his success in the ’70s and ’80s. Milsap was inducted into the Opry in 1976 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

In 2019, Milsap released The Duets, an LP full of collaborations with artists including Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait, and more.

The singer’s latest album, A Better Word for Love, came out in 2021.

Grand Ole Opry Will Soon Introduce the NextStage Class of 2026

While much of the night will be celebrating Milsap’s past accomplishments, the event will also look forward. Before the Milsap tribute, the Opry will introduce the Opry NextStage class of 2026.

The 11-month program is designed to invest in emerging artists and the future of country music.

Created in 2019, NextStage leverages the Opry’s legendary history and renowned stage to reach new audiences. Every year, the organization selects a class of talented up-and-comers to represent country’s next big thing.

Former NextStage class members include Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, and Ella Langley. Since its launch NextStage artists have notched 42 No. 1 hits.

