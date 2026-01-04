3 Controversial 1980s Songs That Were Banned, Pulled, or Silenced—but Never Forgotten

The 1980s dished out so many amazing pop and rock tunes, and some of those songs ran into a bit of bad luck when they were banned by everyone from the BBC to the Parents Music Resource Center. And despite attempts to silence and censor these songs, they remain long-enduring hits today. Let’s take a look!

“Like A Prayer” by Madonna (1989)

Madonna is no stranger to getting her music banned, but the pushback against “Like A Prayer” from 1989 was pretty noteworthy. This dance-pop tune features quite a bit of sexual and religious imagery, and the music video follows a plot line about racial injustice. It ruffled quite a few feathers at the turn of the decade.

The Vatican condemned the song, and protests erupted against the music video being broadcast. Pepsi used the song in a commercial, which received so much pushback and boycotts that the brand ended up canceling its sponsorship with Madonna. And despite it all, “Like A Prayer” was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I Want Your Sex” by George Michael (1987)

Well, it’s pretty obvious from the title alone why this jam by George Michael got the boot. Michael released “I Want Your Sex” in three separate parts. The first part, “Rhythm One: Lust”, was so raunchy that the BBC banned it. The song as a whole was banned from daytime radio. Michael definitely wasn’t happy about it.

“I wasn’t expecting the blanket ban,” said Michael in an interview with Jonathan Ross. “I think it’s unfair because it’s the first ban of its kind in a long time and I think that if I were not George Michael then I would have no problem being played on those stations. And it’s incredibly irritating having a record out for a couple of weeks and knowing that people haven’t heard it.”

Despite the pushback, Michael’s sensual tune made it to No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 3 on the UK Singles chart.

“We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister (1984)

This rebellious glam metal classic remains an anthem for angsty youths today. And, naturally, Twisted Sister’s most famous song was met with resistance back in the day. The Parents Music Resource Center, spearheaded by Tipper Gore, included “We’re Not Gonna Take It” on their “Filthy Fifteen” list. For those who don’t remember, that list was put together in an attempt to ban music “unsuitable” for children. Unfortunately for them, Dee Snider wasn’t going to take it lying down. And the song was a No. 21 hit on the Hot 100 anyway.

