Remember When Thin Lizzy Delivered an Electrifying Performance of This Underrated Hard Rock Tune on ‘The Midnight Special’ in 1977?

January 4, 2026, marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott. The singer, songwriter, and bassist was just 36 years old when he died of pneumonia and heart failure due to septicemia, after years of battling drug and alcohol addiction.

Videos by American Songwriter

Born in central England, Lynott was about nine years old when he was sent to Dublin, Ireland, to be raised by his maternal grandparents. In the late 1960s, Phil played in the Irish blues-rock band Skid Row with guitarist Gary Moore before forming Thin Lizzy in 1969.

[RELATED: The Tragedy Behind the Life of Phil Lynott of Thin Lizzy]

The charismatic Lynott was the hard-rock group’s principal songwriter, lead singer, and bassist. Thin Lizzy enjoyed its biggest success with its 1976 album Jailbreak. That record featured the classic hit “The Boys Are Back In Town” and the memorable title track.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” was the group’s only Top 40 single in the U.S., reaching No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also topped the Irish singles chart and peaked at No. 8 in the U.K. The Jailbreak album, meanwhile, reached No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the RIAA in 1977 for sales of more than 500,000 copies in the U.S.

The song “Jailbreak” wasn’t a hit in the U.S., although it did break into the Top 40 in the U.K. Alongside “The Boys Are Back In Town,” it’s become a staple on classic-rock radio in the States.

In 1977, Thin Lizzy made their first appearance on the popular NBC performance series The Midnight Special and delivered a memorable live rendition of “Jailbreak”.

More About Thin Lizzy’s ‘Midnight Special’ Performance

Thin Lizzy’s debut appearance on The Midnight Special took place on March 25, 1977. The band was introduced by Aretha Franklin, who hosted and also performed on the episode.

Thin Lizzy’s lineup for the Midnight Special performance was Lynott, founding drummer Brian Downey, longtime guitarist Scott Gorham, and Moore, who was filling in for second guitarist Brian Robertson.

Robertson had injured his hand in a London bar fight in November 1976. Moore was brought on as his temporary replacement during the first few months of 1977. Gary had previously been a member of Thin Lizzy from January to April 1974. He officially replaced Robertson in August 1978 and played with the group until July 1979.

Thin Lizzy’s performance of “Jailbreak” on The Midnight Special was perhaps one of the band’s finest live moments caught on camera. As seen in a clip posted on YouTube, Lynott’s voice was strong, and his stage presence was palpable. Moore and Gorham combined for a gritty, muscular twin-guitar attack. Gary took the song to another level with a blazing solo late in the performance.

In addition to “Jailbreak”, Thin Lizzy performed “Don’t Believe A Word” on the show. That song was featured on the group’s then-latest studio effort, Johnny The Fox, which was released in October 1976. Once again, Moore’s blazing solo was a highlight. Thin Lizzy was featured on four more episodes of The Midnight Special, with the band’s final appearance airing on December 5, 1980.

Thin Lizzy broke up in 1983, and Lynott then focused on solo projects. His last chart success was a collaborative single with Moore, “Out In The Fields”. Written by Gary, the song reached No. 5 on the U.K. singles chart in 1985.

Photo by David Corio/Redferns