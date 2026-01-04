3 Unique Movie Soundtracks That Topped the Charts in 1998

There are some things in life that always seem to be in some form of peril. When it comes to entertainment, the movie industry is always curious. People often seem to be fretting about the industry’s viability. And such, they worry about the viability of the accompanying movie soundtracks.

But in 1998, both films and soundtracks were enjoying a booming time, a renaissance of sorts. Indeed, several soundtracks even rocketed up the Billboard Top 200 charts in the year and hit No. 1. Which were they? Well, let’s dive in here to find out. These are three wildly different movie soundtracks that hit No. 1 in 1998.

‘City Of Angels: Music From The Motion Picture’ (1998)

The City Of Angels soundtrack hit No. 1 on the 1998 Top 200 several times. And for good reason, the album included some smash songs from the era, including the pensive “Uninvited” by Alanis Morissette and acoustic-driven “Iris” by Goo Goo Dolls. That’s a heck of a one-two punch! Even if you didn’t see the movie, you definitely heard songs from this smash hit soundtrack album in 1998.

‘Armageddon: The Album’ (1998)

In the late 1990s, you would have been hard-pressed to find a song that was more ubiquitous than Aerosmith’s 1998 track, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”. The reflective, heartfelt rock number from the classic rock band was everywhere, from radio airwaves to department store speakers, and it helped get the soundtrack it was released on up to the top spot on the Top 200.

‘Titanic: Music From The Motion Picture’ (1997)

Not only did the soundtrack for the film Titanic come out in 1997 and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, but it also reached that spot in the following calendar year in 1998. But wait, there’s more! Even though the Titanic soundtrack came out the year prior, it was the best-performing album of all of 1998. That’s power. That’s something to be celebrated! And if you lived under a rock, at the very least, you heard “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion at least a few times that year.

